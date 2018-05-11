News And Finally

Friday 11 May 2018

Susie Dent shared a story of a mangled idiom and the replies are hilarious

“Sounds like a moo point to me.”

Susie Dent has been tweeting about something she overheard. (Ian West/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Countdown star Susie Dent is well-known for sharing topical and amusing word play on Twitter and a recent story of hers has inspired others to share their amusing tales.

The Dictionary Corner whizz shared a chuckle-worthy moment between two women in a queue, where one of the women got a well-known idiom a little bit wrong.

Dent’s fans reacted with glee to her eavesdropping, adding some funny mixed-up idioms and malapropisms of their own.

It’s amazing how many of them involve animals.

It’s not the first time Dent has tweeted about mangled idioms – these ones are so common you probably hadn’t even realised they’re wrong.

