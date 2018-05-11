Susie Dent shared a story of a mangled idiom and the replies are hilarious

The Dictionary Corner whizz shared a chuckle-worthy moment between two women in a queue, where one of the women got a well-known idiom a little bit wrong.

In a queue and the lady in front of me has just summarised a story to her friend: 'The crotch of the matter is her attitude'. I think this may now rival 'let's cut to the cheese'. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 10, 2018

Dent’s fans reacted with glee to her eavesdropping, adding some funny mixed-up idioms and malapropisms of their own.

Someone said 'going off on a tandem' to me yesterday, which made me chuckle. — Jane Zara (@janeezara) May 10, 2018

Or, as my friend's mother once yelled to her across aisles at the supermarket: "I've got a boner to pick with you!" — Kim Baker 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 (@kislanykim) May 10, 2018

My son once got ‘a round of the claws’ at school. — karen (@pinkemmyel) May 10, 2018

My personal fave was "if I ask for a payrise they'll laugh me out of the window" — okBetty 🌿 (@poca_loco) May 10, 2018

It’s amazing how many of them involve animals.