Surfing Santa hits the waves

A festive surfer has been spotted hitting the waves dressed as Santa.

The man was getting into the festive spirit on Tuesday at the Wave, an artificial surfing lagoon in Bristol, where he has been seen a number of times in recent days.

Santa has been spotted taking to the waves at an artificial surfing lagoon (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wave founder Nick Hounsfield said: “He started dropping in about a month ago and we can only assume he is getting his fitness up for the big night. He seems to be having a ball riding the waves and his technique is definitely improving.”

Images show the man, dressed in a full Santa suit and beard, carrying his yellow board to the water before riding a wave.

The festive surfer’s technique is said to be ‘improving’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

It comes a day after a team of workers dressed as Santa erected scaffolding around a monument in Somerset.

The scaffolders were working on the Wellington Monument in the Blackdown Hills, which commemorates the Duke of Wellington’s victory at the Battle of Waterloo.

A team of Santas erected scaffolding at the Wellington Monument on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

The 175-foot-high triangular obelisk is scheduled to undergo restoration work.

