It’s more than 100 days until Christmas arrives on December 25, and supermarkets have already decided to stock the shelves with goodies.

Supermarkets are starting to stock Christmas food and people have mixed feelings

Shoppers spotted mince pies, festive wrapping paper and Christmas chocolates on the shelves of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons as soon as September arrived.

Retailers say they have begun to stock Christmas supplies in September, before Halloween is celebrated in October, due to customer demand.

Can I put up my Christmas tree now — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) September 11, 2018

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We start to stock some festive products in advance of the main Christmas period as some customers like to be more organised and help spread the cost.”

People have taken to social media to air their feelings about Christmas coming early, and both sides of the debate are passionate.

Some shoppers expressed their shock at seeing Christmas food…

Some thought it was far too early.

Tesco giving everyone the chance to get their chocolatey things nice and early ready for Christmas IN THE FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ba45OVJa9h — Suzie (@WestCountrySuzi) September 8, 2018

This social media user had a very good point.

A person or family on a lower income might need to spread their purchases across the rest of the year. And I don’t just mean gifts, I mean things you might take for granted as “parts of Christmas”, like tins of sweets, drinks, decorations and lights. — ✨Poppy✨ (@PoppyStarkie) September 6, 2018

Spreading the cost is a great reason to stock up early.

to the people saying it’s too soon to be selling christmas stuff: not all of us can afford to buy it in the space of one month 🤷🏼‍♀️ — charley (@thisischarley) September 11, 2018

It’s hard not to get into the spirit.

Tesco in Tullamore this morning. #hohoho Christmas is coming! pic.twitter.com/fa7BsJiy2E — Aisling Cahill (@AislingCahill) September 5, 2018

Some were extremely excited to see Christmas food.

Doing the online shop and I'm ridiculously excited to see Tesco have got the Christmas food out! It would be wrong not to order some mince pies, Maltesers Reindeers, and Gingerbread Matchmakers, right? 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/FOLNtchhtk — Jaimie Admans (@be_the_spark) September 6, 2018

Others were not pleased.

First sign of Christmas, mince pies spotted in asda 9th Sept!!! Wahhhh pic.twitter.com/dG58Fd3Hr1 — Jamie Finch (@FinchMeister1) September 8, 2018

At least early shopping makes you more organised!

People moaning about supermarkets selling Christmas stuff early are the people that get annoyed when they try to buy wrapping paper on Christmas Eve and it’s sold out #boreoff #christmas — Philippa Smith (@PhilippaSmith) September 10, 2018

Regardless of your feelings towards Christmas food reaching the shelves, we can all be thankful that the burning hot summer that descended on the UK is finally over.

Press Association