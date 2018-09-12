News And Finally

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Supermarkets are starting to stock Christmas food and people have mixed feelings

Christmas will be just around the corner… in around three months.

(Rawpixel/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

It’s more than 100 days until Christmas arrives on December 25, and supermarkets have already decided to stock the shelves with goodies.

Shoppers spotted mince pies, festive wrapping paper and Christmas chocolates on the shelves of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons as soon as September arrived.

Retailers say they have begun to stock Christmas supplies in September, before Halloween is celebrated in October, due to customer demand.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We start to stock some festive products in advance of the main Christmas period as some customers like to be more organised and help spread the cost.”

People have taken to social media to air their feelings about Christmas coming early, and both sides of the debate are passionate.

Some shoppers expressed their shock at seeing Christmas food…

Some thought it was far too early.

This social media user had a very good point.

Spreading the cost is a great reason to stock up early.

It’s hard not to get into the spirit.

Some were extremely excited to see Christmas food.

Others were not pleased.

At least early shopping makes you more organised!

Regardless of your feelings towards Christmas food reaching the shelves, we can all be thankful that the burning hot summer that descended on the UK is finally over.

Press Association

