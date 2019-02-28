Sully, the service dog who symbolised devotion lying by former US president George HW Bush’s flag-draped coffin, has a new mission.

Sully the service dog has new role helping wounded vets

The two-year-old yellow labrador retriever has joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre’s dog programme to help wounded veterans.

Welcome aboard HM2 Sully H.W. Bush! And welcome to the #WRBFacilityDogs team! photos by Harvey Duze, Walter Reed Bethesda Command Communications USO-Metro Posted by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Sully offered his paw as he was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to “support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families”.

Sully received a new vest and is considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class.

Sully’s Instagram account posted that he looks forward to continuing his mission “as my best friend wanted me to”.

The service dog was named after retired airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009.

Sully served Mr Bush for six months until the former president died in November.

