A subtitle error during a broadcast of the vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister saw Michael Gove rule out Batman as Prime Minister.

Subtitle error during no-confidence vote sees Michael Gove rule out Batman as PM

As the Environment Secretary was addressing the House of Commons ahead of the vote, the phrase “that man” was mistakenly subtitled as “Batman” on the BBC.

Journalist Nina Massey caught the error, posting screen-grabs on Twitter. She said: “Excellent subtitle error as Michael Gove winds down no confidence debate.”

The MP actually said there was “no way can this country ever allow that man to be our prime minister”, in reference to the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn.

The error quickly received hilarious reaction from social media users, who liked the tweet over 3,000 times.

One Twitter user quoted an earlier tweet by President of the European Council Donald Tusk, in which he asked who would “finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution” to Brexit could be.

Wait - this is the answer to Tusk's tweet!https://t.co/39Bt2ATZ6t — Christopher Hind (@HindChristopher) January 16, 2019

Mostly, however, people just used the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes.

Many social media users actually considered the superhero for Prime Minister.

Can we all agree on Batman? https://t.co/0NF21LZyDN — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) January 16, 2019

We need Batman 🦇 pic.twitter.com/koXY53d01y — Abby Fairbrother (@annebonnybook) January 16, 2019

Theresa May avoided a defeat in the no-confidence motion by 19 votes.

It was the second evening of significant Brexit moves, after the Prime Minister saw a 230-vote loss in the vote on her Brexit withdrawal plan on Tuesday.

Press Association