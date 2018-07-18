News And Finally

Thursday 19 July 2018

Stunning aerial footage of a pod of dolphins captured off the Isle of Man coast

Photographer Chris Gulland captured a pod of dolphins feeding off the coast of the Isle of Man.

(Chris Gulland/CG aerial films)
(Chris Gulland/CG aerial films)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Stunning aerial footage has been captured by photographer Chris Gulland of a pod of dolphins feeding between Port Erin and the Calf of Man on the south coast of the Isle of Man.

The group contains approximately 30 to 50 dolphins, who can be seen swimming and jumping out of the water in the video.

Alongside regular sightings of dolphins and porpoises, the Isle of Man has a large seal population that can be found in its waters year-round.

The island, which was recently awarded status as a Unesco Biosphere Region, also attracts rare birds and basking sharks.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News