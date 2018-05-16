Students’ ‘crash scene’ prank wins praise from cops

This is the “crime scene” which greeted staff and pupils at a school in the US – a car had apparently crashed through a wall creating a large hole and sending bricks flying.

This is the “crime scene” which greeted staff and pupils at a school in the US – a car had apparently crashed through a wall creating a large hole and sending bricks flying.

But all is not as it appears at first glance.

Graduating seniors at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin had staged the scene as part of an end of year class prank, a tradition at many US schools. Posted by Cumberland School District on Monday, May 14, 2018 The results were so impressive that it even led the local police department to congratulate the students on one of the “best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen”, adding: “Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018.”

The class used black tape and a black sheet to make the pretend hole and scattered bricks to make it seem like the junk car had crashed through a wall. Posted by Cumberland School District on Monday, May 14, 2018 “Students positioned an old junker strewn with loose bricks in front of what appeared to be a gaping black hole in the building’s side, just outside the principal’s office,” Cumberland School District wrote in a Facebook post.

“It wasn’t actually a hole, though. Using tape and a black tarp, the students created the illusion of damage, making it look like the car crashed into the side of the building. “The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property, which is why police singled it out.”

The car included the message: “We’re bustin out!” Posted by Cumberland School District on Monday, May 14, 2018 In one photo, students held up a poster to also raise awareness about under-age drinking.

Press Association