Sunday 23 September 2018

Students are sharing their hilarious thoughts from university Freshers’ Week

Some universities across the UK held their orientation for new students this week – here are the funniest tweets.

(Rawpixel/Getty Images)
(Rawpixel/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Universities around the UK have started throwing their Freshers’ Week celebrations for new students in the class of 2021.

Freshers’ Week is a week of events, activities and taster sessions to help new students (freshers) to meet new people, join societies, and explore campus… however in many cases students use the week as an opportunity to drink excessively.

Here are the top 11 tweets from people who have just started their university journey.

1. First off, this person is just excited for food freedom.

2. Nobody’s getting enough sleep.

Tired Winnie The Pooh GIF by good-night - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. People tried to reinvent themselves.

4. Students are awkwardly making new friends already.

Awkward Andy Samberg GIF by Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. For some it was an awful experience.

6. This student left their ID at home…

Face Palm GIF by Felix Cartal - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Oh no.

8. Some non-students realised that the freshers are born in the year 2000 this time around.

Season 1 Omg GIF by Stranger Things - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Some people just wanted to go food shopping.

10. This person fully took advantage of the free stuff.

Lion King Yes GIF by Yosub Kim - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. And finally, some students took it to the extreme.

Press Association

