Student nails behind-the-back touchdown pass in Stoneman Douglas charity match

A former student pulled off a remarkably unlikely, behind-the-back touchdown pass in a charity American football match in honour of those that died in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

A former student pulled off a remarkably unlikely, behind-the-back touchdown pass in a charity American football match in honour of those that died in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The remarkable play at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of February’s tragic shooting, took place in the Feis Bowl – a new annual event in honour of Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who was among the 17 who died.

Hey @ESPN @SportsCenter check out this #MSDalumni touchdown at the #FeisBowl Go Eagles! #msdstrong #football pic.twitter.com/gMLMFH1pVH — Christine (@noliefsu) June 9, 2018 The inaugural Feis Bowl saw alumni of the high school pitted against the current student team, the Eagles. That incredible pass, which made ESPN SportsCentre’s plays of the week, was thrown by PJ Fitzgerald and caught by Jason Disbrow, who were playing for the alumni team.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018 “It’s an honour to be back at this field,” former Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles cheerleader Taylor Fair told CBS. “Doing this for a good reason, and to honour (Feis) as a hero. “Everyone out here knows him, whether you’re in your 30s or late 30s or if you’re 18 years old, everyone knows who he is.”

Feis was shot shielding students from bullets during the attack on the school in February. Nikolas Cruz remains in custody accused of carrying out the shooting.

Press Association