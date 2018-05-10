Stuart Broad is the number one FPL manager this week out of six million players

Independent.ie

Stuart Broad is one of the best bowlers in world cricket, but it turns out he’s also one of the best fantasy football players – this week at least.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/stuart-broad-is-the-number-one-fpl-manager-this-week-out-of-six-million-players-36893667.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36893662.ece/265cb/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_db8c3330-d1c7-4d15-a88c-720574766ab6_1