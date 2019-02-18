Striking X-ray pictures show inner workings of London Zoo animals

Eye-catching X-ray images of animals at London Zoo have been released.

Eye-catching X-ray images of animals at London Zoo have been released.

The pictures were taken during routine health checks of its 18,000 animals and include snakes and armadillos.

The image of Cornelius, a corn snake, is particularly striking, containing as it does hundreds of vertebrae – compared to the 33 inside a human.

ZSL London Zoo veterinary nurse Heather Mackintosh said: “We can tell so much about an animal’s health from looking at an X-ray – from the strength of their bones to how healthy their heart is.

“They’re vital to our work, and even though we get to see unique X-rays fairly often we still think that they’re absolutely fascinating.

“Most people can recognise a human X-ray, but they probably haven’t seen the individual segments of a large hairy armadillo’s exoskeleton, or the long tail bones of a big-headed turtle.”

Press Association