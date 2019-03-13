News And Finally

Storm Gareth: Dog missing for 48 hours rescued from snowy mountain ledge

Ben was ‘terrified and cold’ when found by an Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew on a training exercise.

A dog missing for 48 hours in Storm Gareth has been rescued from a snowy mountainside by a helicopter crew.

The Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew spotted Ben by chance as they were out on a training exercise in the Cairngorms on Wednesday.

As two members of the team completed a winter training exercise on the ground near Loch Avon, the crew in the helicopter spotted Ben “terrified and cold” on a narrow ledge with a 200ft drop below.

After picking up their two fellow crew members, they returned to the spot and winched down to collect the stranded dog.

The crew flew Ben to a nearby outdoor training centre, from where he was quickly taken to a vet.

Amongst a week of sad news in our hills, we were so happy to give this little fellow a warm blanket and some food. Well done to all involved at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency! @MCA

Posted by Glenmore Lodge on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

According to the coastguard, Ben was “doing well” and had been reunited with his owner.

