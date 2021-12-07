Storm Arwen power cut allowed family to ‘connect in a meaningful way’

A family left without electricity for more than a week have said the power cut has helped them to “connect in a meaningful way”.

John Shahabeddin, from Catcleugh, Northumberland, said his wife and young children became “more creative” with their time after they lost access to electricity and water on November 26, after being hit by Storm Arwen – which left around 240,000 homes without power.

The family’s water supply returned on November 29 and the family were given an emergency generator for electricity on Sunday.

“On the one hand it’s been frustrating and a little worrying – you can imagine how hard it is dressing (your children) in a house where you can see your breath and they’re shivering with the cold and all the light you have is a candle,” Mr Shahabeddin, 41, told the PA news agency.

“(But) it was also an opportunity to connect with each other in more meaningful ways, spend time together and be more creative with our time.

“We had to use our imagination to entertain the kids.”

Mr Shahabeddin, a wedding photographer, his wife Christina and their two children Arthur, four, and 18-month-old Sybbie, were without television or access to the internet for nine days.

He captured a series of pictures of his young family playing in the snow and sitting by the fire.

“We just thought there’s no point in getting stressed about something we can’t really do anything about, although it has been hard sometimes,” he said.

“Playing out in the snow, board games, telling stories by the fire and making shadow shapes by candlelight has been fun for all of us.

“We also spent time as a couple talking for hours in front of the fire with wine.

“I think it’s a period we’ll all look back on quite fondly, although we’ll certainly not wish to have another long power cut any time soon.”

The family were offered a night’s stay in a hotel but turned it down as they had “pets to consider”.

The power cuts have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies which failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

Mr Shahabeddin said: “It sometimes felt like we had been forgotten about, but they had to prioritise those who were vulnerable and the larger rural communities.

“I’m sure Northern Powergrid have been doing the best they could under the circumstances.”