Stolen medal to be returned to owner more than 30 years after theft

A medal stolen more than 30 years ago has been recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner, police said.

The “Past Masters” masonic medal, which was issued in 1980, was inside a briefcase which was stolen from a car in Sturry Road, Canterbury, in 1987, Kent Police said.

Victim Albert Marrable had almost forgotten the crime until he spotted the medal for sale online earlier this year and alerted Kent Police.

The force said that it is thought that the medal, which has Mr Marrable’s name on the back, had changed hands a number of times since he last saw it.

The online sellers, who were based on the east coast of Scotland, agreed to return it to Kent Police and Pc Alex Dyer will be sending it back to Mr Marrable this week.

Mr Marrable, 78, said: “When I saw the item for sale online, I feared it may be sold on and I would lose it again.

“However, Pc Dyer managed to trace the seller and I am very pleased to be reunited with it.”

Pc Dyer, of Canterbury’s victim-based crime team, added: “Kent Police is committed to getting justice for victims whether the offence happened five minutes or four decades ago.

“Whilst the thief was not caught in this case, we are happy to help return an item which has significant sentimental value to Mr Marrable.”

PA Media