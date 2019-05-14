Stevenage sign viral star Cowley

Stevenage have confirmed the signing of prolific non-league striker Jason Cowley from Bromsgrove Sporting.

Cowley, 23, came to national attention when a video of a stunning volley he scored against Corby Town went viral in March, drawing comparisons with Paul Gascoigne’s memorable strike for England against Scotland at Euro 96.

His impressive return of 74 goals across the past two campaigns has helped Sporting to earn promotion through the lower-league system, with the club starting next season in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central.

Cowley is the first signing of the summer for Boro boss Dino Maamria, whose side finished 10th in Sky Bet League Two this season, just one point off the play-off places.

“This is the challenge I have wanted for a long time, so I am ready to get my head down and do what I am here to do,” said Cowley.

