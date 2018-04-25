Steven Gerrard still celebrates Liverpool goals as if he were on the pitch
You can take the man out of the Liverpool team, but you’ll never take Liverpool out of the man.
Steven Gerrard retired from football a Liverpool legend, but in his retirement he may well have become one of the club’s greatest fans also.
The 37-year-old retired midfielder won the Champions League, two FA Cups and three League Cups in his time at Anfield, and Liverpool clearly still runs in his blood.
That much was made clear by the BT Sport pundit’s reaction to Mohamed Salah’s goals against Roma in Liverpool’s stunning 5-2 first-leg semi-final win.
Player, coach, pundit.— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2018
But most of all Steven Gerrard is a die-hard Liverpool fan 🔴😃
Look at his reaction to Mo Salah's goals last night... pic.twitter.com/NpjvbkyM07
Gerrard said after the game that Salah was “the best player on the planet right now”, and who would argue?
"Without a shadow of a doubt he's the best player on the planet right now." 👏— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2018
Mo Salah is being fast-tracked to legendary status down at Anfield 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/UzGqotwpdM
The Egypt forward has scored 31 Premier League goals this season, equalling the 38-game season record, as well as 10 goals in 11 UCL games.
5 – Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last five Champions League starts for Liverpool; no player has scored in more successive games for the Reds (also, Steven Gerrard). Magic. pic.twitter.com/4SnEyLhkkE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2018
Will Salah match Gerrard’s achievement in inspiring Liverpool to a famous Champions League victory?
