Steph Curry’s bounce pass alley-oop leaves viewers in awe at NBA All-Star 2019

Steph Curry stunned viewers around the world on Sunday as he pulled off an audacious pass and assist during the 68th NBA All-Star game in Charlottesville.

The 30-year-old and six-time NBA All-Star threw the ball down hard onto the court as he entered the D, bouncing it high over the six-feet-nine-inches Kevin Durant who had jumped to block, for Giannis Antetokounmpo to dunk into the basket on the other side.

STEPH WITH THE BOUNCE PASS ALLEY-OOP 😱 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0LS1ujVisd — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) February 18, 2019

Even as he slammed the ball down, Giannis looked dumbstruck by the play which had teammates and fans on their feet around the arena.

Viewers around the world on social media could not believe what they had witnessed.

Look...I've clearly never seen, let alone remember, every assist in #NBAAllStar history, but I'm going to go ahead and say Steph's bounce oop to Giannis is the greatest assist in All-Star history.



😱😱😱😱😱 — Chris Kroeger (@Kroeger) February 18, 2019

I’m still shook by this bounce pass alley. Imagine this madness happening in a real game https://t.co/OKQcKTqbFg — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 18, 2019

It was not the only bounce pass Curry deployed in the game.

As the fourth quarter drew to a close he again slammed the ball down onto the court before jumping to score with a reverse slam-dunk.

As the Golden State Warriors stated in sharing a video of the basket: “Steph Gonna Steph.”

Press Association