Steph Curry releases trainers co-designed by inspirational nine-year-old girl

A nine-year-old girl who wrote to Steph Curry to question why his signature shoes weren’t available for girls has had a hand in designing the star’s latest trainers.

A nine-year-old girl who wrote to Steph Curry to question why his signature shoes weren’t available for girls has had a hand in designing the star’s latest trainers.

Riley Morrison sent the Golden State Warriors star a letter in November last year, having been unable to locate the new Curry 5s under the girls section of the Under Armour website.

Curry, who has been outspoken on the subject of gender equality in sport, responded by promising to fix the issue, adding there was “something special in the works for International Women’s Day”.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

That special something involved Riley designing a unique sockliner for the new Curry 6s, featuring two girls playing basketball surrounded by inspirational quotes such as “Girls Hoop Too”.

Curry said: “I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley’s letter. That a nine-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable.

“She was focused on the opportunity for ALL girls, not just herself. She’s been an amazing catalyst for change – not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand.

“She is inspiring and wise beyond her years.”

9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to @StephenCurry30 to let him know she could not find his signature shoe in girl sizes. 5 months later, she co-designed the #UAIcon “United We Win” #Curry6 for International Women’s Day. That’s how you #RuinTheGame. #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/4F6lvGLFld — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) March 8, 2019

Basketball fan Riley was thanked by the Women’s National Basketball Association for “speaking up for all young girls” when her letter went viral.

Riley said: “I’ve been kinda blown away, and certainly grateful for the opportunities that Stephen has given me, including sharing inspiration for other girls through the sockliner art.

“This has been such an incredible experience.”

Press Association