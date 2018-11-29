Steph Curry makes trademark shoe available to girls after nine-year-old’s letter

Basketball player Steph Curry has taken action after a nine-year-old pointed out his signature shoes aren’t available for girls.

Riley Morrison, a “big fan” of Curry and his team the Golden State Warriors, had handwritten a letter to the 30-year-old explaining she tried to buy the Under Armour Curry 5s but could only find them in the boys section of the sport apparel’s website.

@EmmaWatson Hi Emma, I know you are a big advocate for women. I was hoping you could retweet my daughter’s letter to @StephenCurry30 . This is her small way of making a difference and speaking up for women. You are a role model for her. We both would be very thankful. pic.twitter.com/mYNRtPMXP0 — Chris Morrison (@Morn24) November 21, 2018

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” Riley wrote.

“I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

A week after Riley’s dad Chris posted a picture of the letter to Twitter, in which he also tagged actress Emma Watson, Curry responded.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” he wrote back.

“Unfortunately, we have labelled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!”

Curry went on to say he will send her a pair of Curry 5s and will also ensure she is one of the first children to try the next model, the Curry 6.

“Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me,” he added.

“More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland on that night!”

Riley’s dad Chris thanked Curry, who also has a daughter called Riley, for helping.

Thank you @StephenCurry30 you just made one little girl so happy — Chris Morrison (@Morn24) November 29, 2018

The exchange between the pair has been shared thousands of times on Twitter with many applauding Riley’s sentiment.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) thanked her for “speaking up for all young girls”.

‘Girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.’



Yeah they do! Thanks for speaking up for all young girls, Riley. https://t.co/w6oix6RHRO — WNBA (@WNBA) November 29, 2018

Others noted “sure enough” the shoe is now listed under the girls’ section on the Under Armour site.

Sure enough, shoe is now found under "Girls" section, too. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WDMM2tcnW3 — Dean Reimer (@DeanReimer) November 29, 2018

Another fan commended Curry for being “a voice for change and justice”.

As a a girls’ wrestling coach, but more importantly as one who believes in equality, thank you! Thank you for being a light, a voice for change and justice, and one that my son and daughter can look to and emulate! Bless you and thank you! — Jerry bowen (@jerrybowen74) November 29, 2018

Curry hosted an all girls basketball camp for around 200 girls in August, personally helping them with their skills.

Press Association