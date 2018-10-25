News And Finally

Friday 26 October 2018

Steph Curry adds to his ridiculous highlight reel with unbelievable bounce shot

It’s Steph’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game – ( Ben Margot/AP)
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game – ( Ben Margot/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Steph Curry has hit the ground running in the 2018/19 NBA season, and he exhibited his magic touch with a rather strange basket in a pre-match warm-up.

The 30-year-old was filmed ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards when he tossed the ball miles into the air, apparently missing the basket by a distance.

But fans of Curry will know better than to doubt the two-time MVP.

Physics is all just a game to this man.

Curry continued to dazzle during the game itself, scoring a sensational 51 points for the Warriors, who ran out 144-122 winners.

And the man himself even saw fit to bring his unique looped throw onto the court, bamboozling people with this effort.

The Warriors have racked up four wins from five this season – can anyone beat them to the NBA championship?

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News