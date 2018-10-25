Steph Curry has hit the ground running in the 2018/19 NBA season, and he exhibited his magic touch with a rather strange basket in a pre-match warm-up.

Steph Curry has hit the ground running in the 2018/19 NBA season, and he exhibited his magic touch with a rather strange basket in a pre-match warm-up.

Steph Curry adds to his ridiculous highlight reel with unbelievable bounce shot

The 30-year-old was filmed ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards when he tossed the ball miles into the air, apparently missing the basket by a distance.

But fans of Curry will know better than to doubt the two-time MVP.

How does Steph make this??? 😂 pic.twitter.com/scKJRlnpWH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2018

Physics is all just a game to this man.

Curry continued to dazzle during the game itself, scoring a sensational 51 points for the Warriors, who ran out 144-122 winners.

And the man himself even saw fit to bring his unique looped throw onto the court, bamboozling people with this effort.

The Warriors have racked up four wins from five this season – can anyone beat them to the NBA championship?

Press Association