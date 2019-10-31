Jonathan Ross welcomed a glittering guest list to his London home for his yearly Halloween party.

Stars dress to chill as Jonathan Ross throws annual Halloween party

The TV presenter greeted a host of costumed celebrities on a cold October night in north London.

Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang (Yui Mok/PA)

There were stars dressed as cowboys, queens and comedy characters in attendance at what has become a mainstay of the Halloween season.

The Hobbit star Martin Freeman arrived in a brown Ghostbusters boiler suit.

Holly Willoughby went down the Yellow Brick Road (Yui Mok/PA)

Former colleague from The Office, Stephen Merchant, teamed a straw hat and painter’s apron with a bandaged ear in a nod to Van Gogh.

X Factor host Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang dressed as sailors in matching outfits.

Stephen Merchant proves a picture paints a thousand words (Yui Mok/PA)

This Morning host Holly Willoughby wowed as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz.

TV judge Rob Rinder appeared in what appeared to be the guise of ill-fated royal Tudor spouse Anne Boleyn.

Davina McCall came armed and ready as a character from The Shining (Yui Mok/PA)

Comedian Kevin Bridges dressed as a blood-spattered gunslinger, while Davina McCall was wielding a baseball bat as Shelley Duvall’s character, Wendy Torrance, from The Shining.

Radio presenter Maya Jama turned up to the north London home dressed as a mermaid and reality star Scarlett Moffatt appeared as Edina Monsoon from Absolutely Fabulous.

Craig Revel Horwood (centre) will his canine entourage. (Yui Mok/PA)

Arch Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood played up to his reputation by dressing as Cruella de Vil, complete with an entourage of costumed puppies in chains.

David Walliams played the villain. (Yui Mok/PA)

David Walliams transformed himself into classic James Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Comedian Jimmy Carr arrived dressed in the red robes of The Handmaid’s Tale.

PA Media