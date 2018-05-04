Star Wars Day sees Heathrow Airport scheduling out-of-this-world flights

The buzzing transport hub has been creatively scheduling flights to other galaxies.

One on board, the 10.15 flight to the watery planet, with flight number BOBA, was delayed “a long, long time in a galaxy far, far away”.

Images on social media show departure boards at Britain’s busiest airport warning of flight delays to fictional planet Kamino.

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC

Meanwhile, another listing for the 14.00 to planet Kashyyyk, flight number WOOK1E, cautioned: “Extra security at gate. All crossbows must be checked in.”

Other scheduled flights included the delayed 11.40 to outlaw planet Jakku, and the 16.05 to destroyed plant Alderaan, which had been cancelled.