Star Wars Day sees Heathrow Airport scheduling out-of-this-world flights
The 16.05 to Alderaan has been cancelled.
Passengers at Heathrow felt the force on Friday morning as the airport got in on the Star Wars Day festivities.
The buzzing transport hub has been creatively scheduling flights to other galaxies.
Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018
Images on social media show departure boards at Britain’s busiest airport warning of flight delays to fictional planet Kamino.
One on board, the 10.15 flight to the watery planet, with flight number BOBA, was delayed “a long, long time in a galaxy far, far away”.
Heathrow departure board operators, you have excelled yourselves...#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ya0Q13y6K9— James Attwood (@Atters_J) May 4, 2018
Meanwhile, another listing for the 14.00 to planet Kashyyyk, flight number WOOK1E, cautioned: “Extra security at gate. All crossbows must be checked in.”
Other scheduled flights included the delayed 11.40 to outlaw planet Jakku, and the 16.05 to destroyed plant Alderaan, which had been cancelled.
The 19.45 to Death Star helpfully advised passengers to “allow extra time for boarding… possibly a trap”.
Twitter users praised the imaginative boards.
Heathrow wins the internet today pic.twitter.com/YryUUyD96q— Karen (@MsAdlerIPresume) May 4, 2018
Bloody awesome!!! Well done, Heathrow! pic.twitter.com/7ztZmFeLD0— Tana Klaricich (@TliKlaricich) May 4, 2018
Not gonna lie but almost spat my breakfast out from laughing so hard 😂😂😂 I think I can safely say that @HeathrowAirport have succeeded in making my day this is brilliant— Jack (@jackblake151) May 4, 2018
That's terrific. Somebody really knows what they're doing.— John McIlroy (@johnmcilroy) May 4, 2018
Love the fact they put the “more info” on the flight to Kessel around the release date of “Solo, a Star Wars story” 👌🏻— Ruben Zwiers (@Rubsel) May 4, 2018
I’m hysterical to the levels that I don’t even think Sue can sort. My Alderaan has been cancelled. It’s light years away and the next flight isn’t for a year— John (@KeaneJohn69) May 4, 2018
May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day, has been observed by fans since 2011 after the first organised celebration took place in a Toronto cinema.
Press Association