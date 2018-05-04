News And Finally

Friday 4 May 2018

Star Wars Day sees Heathrow Airport scheduling out-of-this-world flights

The 16.05 to Alderaan has been cancelled.

Heathrow has been creatively scheduling flights to other galaxies (Heathrow Airport/Twitter)


By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Passengers at Heathrow felt the force on Friday morning as the airport got in on the Star Wars Day festivities.

The buzzing transport hub has been creatively scheduling flights to other galaxies.

Images on social media show departure boards at Britain’s busiest airport warning of flight delays to fictional planet Kamino.

One on board, the 10.15 flight to the watery planet, with flight number BOBA, was delayed “a long, long time in a galaxy far, far away”.

Meanwhile, another listing for the 14.00 to planet Kashyyyk, flight number WOOK1E, cautioned: “Extra security at gate. All crossbows must be checked in.”

Other scheduled flights included the delayed 11.40 to outlaw planet Jakku, and the 16.05 to destroyed plant Alderaan, which had been cancelled.

The 19.45 to Death Star helpfully advised passengers to “allow extra time for boarding… possibly a trap”.

Twitter users praised the imaginative boards.

May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day, has been observed by fans since 2011 after the first organised celebration took place in a Toronto cinema.

Press Association

