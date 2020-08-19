Staff ‘thrilled’ with baby gorilla born at Bristol Zoo

A baby gorilla has been born at a British zoo, it has been announced.

The tiny western lowland gorilla arrived in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Gorilla House at Bristol Zoo.

Nine-year-old Kala gave birth naturally with the baby’s father, Jock, nearby.

Keepers arrived this morning to find the little gorilla nestling in its mother’s arms.

Lynsey Bugg, the zoo’s curator of mammals, said: “We are all thrilled.

“There is something very special about seeing a new-born baby gorilla, they are such an iconic and charismatic species.”

She said both Kala, who came to Bristol Zoo from Germany in 2018, and her baby were doing very well.

“She is being very attentive and taking good care of her baby,” she said.

“It’s very early days but we are cautiously optimistic.

“The early signs are good and the baby looks to be a good size and is strong.”

The new gorilla joins a troop of six gorillas at the zoo, which are part of a breeding programme to help safeguard the future of western lowland gorillas.

PA Media