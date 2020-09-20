Squirrel monkeys enjoy ice lollies at London Zoo ahead of ITV documentary

The monkeys are set to star in an ITV documentary soon (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Many will have enjoyed the autumn sunshine and none more so than the squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo.

The troop of Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys were treated to ice lollies by their keepers as they prepare for a television debut.

The monkeys are set to star in London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year, which begins on Thursday on ITV – with part two of the documentary released on October 1.

The documentary follows the animals and keepers of the zoo as they coped with the coronavirus lockdown.

The zoo reopened on June 15 after being closed to the public for an unprecedented three months.

Opened to the public in 1847, the zoo closed briefly during the Second World War but reopened a few weeks later to boost Londoners’ morale.

