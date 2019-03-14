Spurs-mad boy receives Harry Kane message after hospital song goes viral

A Tottenham -mad child who has been ill in hospital for weeks has received a special message from Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris after a video of him singing went viral.

Stuart Pankhurst posted a video of his eight-year-old son Harry, who had been in hospital for three weeks, singing Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur in his bed at Sheffield Children’s Hospital over the weekend.

My sons been in hospital and very poorly for over 3 weeks,having numerous operations to make him better, over this time he’s been very subdued and not wanting to do much but sleep, today I played his favourite song and this happened @SpursOfficial 😁 pic.twitter.com/uOty2EMgO3 — stuart p (@panky80) March 9, 2019

Mr Pankurst wrote: "My sons been in hospital and very poorly for over 3 weeks,having numerous operations to make him better, over this time he's been very subdued and not wanting to do much but sleep, today I played his favourite song and this happened @SpursOfficial."

The video struck a chord with Twitter users, and it racked up over 700,000 views.

Lincolnshire-based Harry and Stuart received hundreds of messages from well-wishers, and even caught the attention of Tottenham themselves, with the help of some high-profile supporters including TV presenter Adam Richman.

And that inspired two Spurs stars – Harry’s favourite player Kane and goalkeeper Lloris – to send the youngster a get-well-soon message.

Thank you all again for your kind messages, this is what your amazing support achieved 💙 pic.twitter.com/mrgjTzNP8j — stuart p (@panky80) March 12, 2019

“Hi Harry, me and Hugo here,” the England captain said in a video sent to his dad via the official Tottenham Twitter account.

“We’ve seen your video, huge inspiration. We just want to wish you all the best. Keep going and hope to see you soon.”

The clip “absolutely made his day” according to Stuart.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you all again for your amazing support and kind messages, he’s slowly getting better day by day, your support means so much to me and my family”

Just want to say a massive thank you to @SpursOfficial @HKane and Hugo lloris for sending Harry a msg wishing him well, it has put the biggest smile on his face and even made his twin brother cry as he’s a massive spurs fan and was so happy for his brother ❤️ — stuart p (@panky80) March 11, 2019

Stuart said on March 2 that his son had been rushed into surgery after his shunt had become infected.

A shunt is often used to treat children with hydrocephalus, to help drain away excess fluid from the brain.

Harry and his twin brother Oscar were born prematurely at 26 weeks, according to Stuart who has shared a number of details of their medical complications via social media.

Press Association