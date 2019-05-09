Spurs fan dances with delight again after cruel online trolling

A Spurs fan with Down’s Syndrome who was cruelly mocked by online trolls danced with joy again as her side reached the Champions League final.

A Spurs fan with Down’s Syndrome who was cruelly mocked by online trolls danced with joy again as her side reached the Champions League final.

Ella Markham, 16, became the target of bullying after she was filmed by her father dancing during her first visit to the club’s new stadium last month.

After he posted the video online, her father Neil Markham described the abuse as “sickening”, adding: “Say what you like about me, but not her.”

Tottenham captain Harry Kane then responded by sending Ella a special video message and the chance to be a mascot at the north London side’s final home game against Everton.

The result is never the most important thing #COYS 💙 pic.twitter.com/ad4fpBjMtA — Neil Markham (@NeilMarkham1) April 27, 2019

Despite the abuse, Ella’s enthusiasm was in no way diminished, and she could be seen dancing jubilantly as Lucas Moura’s late goal against Ajax saw them through their semi-final in thrilling fashion.

I posted a video of my daughter enjoying herself....since then she has been a figure of fun and ridicule to some.....not what I joined Twitter for. Maybe it’s not for me pic.twitter.com/haTZ7P9yF9 — Neil Markham (@NeilMarkham1) April 27, 2019

Mr Markham, who had travelled to Amsterdam to watch the 3-2 victory, told the Press Association: “I was at the match and cried like a baby. Ella and (her brother) Danny were at home and you can clearly see their joy and excitement. It brought another tear to my eye.”

This is Ella. Im not asking you to say how beautiful she is or for you to like the post. All I really want after tonight is to treat her as a normal person who would smile at you and doesn’t deserve to have have fun poked at her pic.twitter.com/fnGq9V5elH — Neil Markham (@NeilMarkham1) April 27, 2019

Neil, Ella and her brothers are now desperately trying to find a way to get to the final in Madrid.

Non-stop scheduled flights from the UK to Madrid have been hiked to more than £1,300 return, and barely any hotels are available at less than £1,000.

Spurs will face Liverpool in the Spanish capital on June 1 after the Reds also overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

Press Association