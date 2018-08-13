News And Finally

Monday 13 August 2018

Sports stars applaud Wayne Rooney after last-minute brilliance for DC United

‘ARE YOU KIDDING US.’

Wayne Rooney celebrates with his teammates (Nick Wass/AP)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Wayne Rooney’s highlight reel in Major League Soccer just gained a gem, after a last-gasp assist that drew plaudits from across football.

With the score at 2-2 in the 96th minute and his DC United goalkeeper upfield for a corner, opponents the Orlando Pirates looked certain to score into an empty net – but the former Manchester United forward had other ideas.

A gut-busting run, game-saving sliding tackle and pinpoint, delightful assist for the winner, completing Luciano Acosta’s hat-trick – outrageous.

Rooney’s past United and England teammates certainly thought it was something special.

It’s fair to say sports journalists in the US were pretty impressed by the dramatic finale too.

Across the pond, the sports broadcasters that used to cover the 32-year-old were sharing the love as well.

All in all, Rooney’s new team are pretty happy with their English acquisition.

The three points are much needed too, as DC United currently sit bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, with 21 points – however, they have at least three games in hand on the teams above them.

A whopping 27 points above them, Atlanta United have 48 points, while New York Red Bulls are second with 47 points.

Press Association

