Sports stars applaud Wayne Rooney after last-minute brilliance for DC United
‘ARE YOU KIDDING US.’
Wayne Rooney’s highlight reel in Major League Soccer just gained a gem, after a last-gasp assist that drew plaudits from across football.
With the score at 2-2 in the 96th minute and his DC United goalkeeper upfield for a corner, opponents the Orlando Pirates looked certain to score into an empty net – but the former Manchester United forward had other ideas.
ARE YOU KIDDING US, @WayneRooney????? AMAZING!!!!! #DCvORL https://t.co/Iys5sJBDOs— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2018
A gut-busting run, game-saving sliding tackle and pinpoint, delightful assist for the winner, completing Luciano Acosta’s hat-trick – outrageous.
Rooney’s past United and England teammates certainly thought it was something special.
Yessss @WayneRooney unreal scenes!!!! Ps not fancy running to join in the celebrations?! 🏃🏻♂️💨 https://t.co/rhIZxVNNUV— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 13, 2018
Brilliant @WayneRooney 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Mj7osajtz6— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 13, 2018
It’s fair to say sports journalists in the US were pretty impressed by the dramatic finale too.
That is an all-time great #MLS highlight from Wayne Rooney. The tackle alone — from a gassed superstar sprinting 70 yards to make a sliding sto and save a sure goal — was spectacular. Then to hit that pass for a stoppage-time winner? Absurd. Just Absurd.— Thomas Floyd (@thomasfloyd10) August 13, 2018
OMG WHAT AN ENDING WAYNE ROONEY WITH THE WHEELS, ACOSTA WITH THE HATTRICK— Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) August 13, 2018
Across the pond, the sports broadcasters that used to cover the 32-year-old were sharing the love as well.
Superb: https://t.co/7BkY08MD9e— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 13, 2018
Rooney's still got it 👌 https://t.co/k96V8zHpGX— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 13, 2018
All in all, Rooney’s new team are pretty happy with their English acquisition.
Face of winning. Three points. #DCU | #DCvORL 3-2 pic.twitter.com/YOdeZbni5q— D.C. United (@dcunited) August 13, 2018
The three points are much needed too, as DC United currently sit bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, with 21 points – however, they have at least three games in hand on the teams above them.
A whopping 27 points above them, Atlanta United have 48 points, while New York Red Bulls are second with 47 points.
