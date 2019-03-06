Sporting greats provide ‘Pep talk’ ahead of Special Olympics

Leading figures from across the world of sport have come together for a motivational team talk aimed at athletes competing in the Special Olympics.

Football managers Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate front the Rallying Cry film alongside five-time Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Each member of the star-studded line-up read a line from Walter D Wintle’s poem The Man Who Thinks He Can.

Special Olympics GB are due to travel to Abu Dhabi for the Special Olympics World Games, for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The 128-strong squad will compete in 17 Olympic-style sports, with more than 7,500 athletes from nearly 200 countries.

The film, which stars Ellie Simmonds, aims to shine a light on intellectual disability (Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019/PA)

Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists Jade Jones and David Weir are included in the film’s full cast, alongside boxer David Haye, the former Cruiserweight World Champion.

Alex Scott, who was a footballer for England and Arsenal, and Olympic figure skater and Special Olympics board member Michelle Kwan complete the line-up.

The World Games runs from March 14-21.

Press Association