Sporting greats provide ‘Pep talk’ ahead of Special Olympics
Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate front the Rallying Cry film alongside five-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds.
Leading figures from across the world of sport have come together for a motivational team talk aimed at athletes competing in the Special Olympics.
Football managers Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate front the Rallying Cry film alongside five-time Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ellie Simmonds.
Each member of the star-studded line-up read a line from Walter D Wintle’s poem The Man Who Thinks He Can.
Special Olympics GB are due to travel to Abu Dhabi for the Special Olympics World Games, for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
The 128-strong squad will compete in 17 Olympic-style sports, with more than 7,500 athletes from nearly 200 countries.
Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists Jade Jones and David Weir are included in the film’s full cast, alongside boxer David Haye, the former Cruiserweight World Champion.
Alex Scott, who was a footballer for England and Arsenal, and Olympic figure skater and Special Olympics board member Michelle Kwan complete the line-up.
The World Games runs from March 14-21.
Press Association