Spanish police rescued an adorable puppy and called him Stan Lee
Police came to rescue when the dog was spotted being kicked by a member of the public.
A German shepherd puppy has been adopted by Spanish police after they rescued him from an unpleasant ordeal.
Officers in Granada, in the south of Spain, found the puppy after responding to a report of a dog being kicked in the street by a member of the public.
They swiftly intervened, seizing the animal and taking him to the local vet before making the decision to adopt him the following morning.
Next, they needed a name – so turned to the public for help, setting up a poll to choose between Rocky, Lucky, Iron and Stan Lee.
Coming just a couple of days after the death of the comic book pioneer, the public went for Stan Lee.
Local reports suggest Stan Lee suffered no major injuries and is recovering well.
German shepherds are a breed regularly used as police dogs, so Stan Lee could yet find himself fighting crime like the superheroes created by his namesake.
Press Association