Tuesday 26 June 2018

Spanish police dog ‘performs CPR’ on his partner

He even checks if his partner is breathing.

(Policia de Madrid/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A police dog named Poncho has gone viral by showing off his life-saving skills.

In a video released by Madrid Police, a dog handling officer is seen pretending to collapse.

From the other side of the frame, Poncho runs in and immediately begins administering chest compressions.

Next, the clever dog checks if his partner is breathing, to rapturous applause from the watching crowd.

The video has now been viewed more than two million times, and Poncho has a growing fan base.

Amazing.

