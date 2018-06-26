Spanish police dog ‘performs CPR’ on his partner

In a video released by Madrid Police, a dog handling officer is seen pretending to collapse.

From the other side of the frame, Poncho runs in and immediately begins administering chest compressions.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

Next, the clever dog checks if his partner is breathing, to rapturous applause from the watching crowd.