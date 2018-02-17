After a minor earthquake hit South Wales on Saturday afternoon, Twitter users took their moment to shine.

South Wales experienced a minor earthquake – but the Welsh were pretty underwhelmed

The epicentre of the 4.4 magnitude quake was close to Cwmllynfell, around 12 miles from Swansea.

The British Geological Survey said this magnitude of earthquake only occurs in the UK every two to three years. Many in Wales and south-west England felt the tremors, and Swansea University’s Bay Campus was briefly evacuated, according to the Electronic and Electrical Engineering department.

Open Day at Bay Campus in Swansea. All buildings evacuated. #studyEee #earthquake pic.twitter.com/3xeQAM2mjn — Swansea Uni EEE (@SwanseaEEE) February 17, 2018 Becky James, 19, from Neath, was one of the few to capture the quake as it happened. I LITERALLY DUCK IM WEAK FFS - only I would be recording when the earthquake hit, wales is quaking in her boots x pic.twitter.com/KfBVAbe2bp — becky (@bambinobecky) February 17, 2018 “I was filming for my YouTube channel and happened to be filming the same time as the quake,” she told the Press Association.

“It was so loud and the house shook, I was home alone so I was proper scared.” Like Becky, a few wondered what on earth was happening and took to Twitter to share their experiences.

