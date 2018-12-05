As if a bonus midweek round of Premier League games wasn’t entertainment enough, the top flight’s 20 teams achieved something they hadn’t collectively managed since 2010.

Something just happened in the Premier League that hasn’t happened since 2010

Across Tuesday and Wednesday night’s matches, every single Premier League team scored at least once.

Charlie Austin's late consolation for Southampton means all 20 Premier League teams were on the scoresheet in these midweek fixtures #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/t2CXiA68rX — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 5, 2018

It was the first time that had occurred since November 27 and 28, a weekend which was also memorable for the fact that Dimitar Berbatov scored five times in Manchester United’s 7-1 win over Blackburn.

And in a nice bit of symmetry, that occasion – like this one – was matchweek 15 of the Premier League season.

All 20 #PL clubs scored in a single Matchweek for the first time since 27-28 November 2010... which was Matchweek 15 of that season too! pic.twitter.com/C86RBnrnU1 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 5, 2018

This time there were no big scorelines – in fact no team scored more than three goals – but still every team managed to get the ball in the net.

The feat was achieved when Charlie Austin grabbed a late consolation goal for Southampton in a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham.

It meant there were 33 goals in total across the two days, although no one match contained more than four goals.

And yet Wednesday and Tuesday are still the lowest scoring days on average in PL history (2.55 & 2.59 goals per game respectively) #makesuthinkhttps://t.co/SFHQ99gGqe — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 5, 2018

But despite the goal glut, according to Opta’s Duncan Alexander, Tuesday and Wednesday remain the lowest scoring days on average for Premier League games.

Press Association