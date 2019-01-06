If you’ve spent a lot of time on the internet, the chances are you’ve heard at least a couple of cover versions of Africa by Toto – but probably not one like this.

Someone played a cover of Toto’s Africa on a squash and two sweet potatoes

Toni Patanen, an ocarina maker from Finland, crafted instruments out of a butternut squash and two sweet potatoes to create his highly unusual cover.

In the video, Toni can be seen hollowing out the vegetables and carefully crafting the holes over which he places his fingers to get the tone just right.

And the result is something quite special.

This isn’t Toni’s first attempt at making sweet music with vegetables.

Previous efforts include Darude’s Sandstorm on a potato and Mask Off by Future on a carrot.

