Gareth Southgate’s stock has risen so much since he travelled to the 2018 World Cup as England manager that some are suggesting a knighthood could be on its way.

Someone modified this street sign to reflect Gareth Southgate’s popularity

At least, one road in Kettering is.

The road in question is Southgate Drive, which, as a local sign writer highlighted with his own modifications is the perfect road on which to pay tribute to the current England manager, who has taken the Three Lions to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

“If Southgate wins the World Cup he 100% deserves a knighthood,” Ross Patrick, the man behind the idea, told the Press Association.

“I think they (England) have been fantastic, a breath of fresh air.”

Ross’s company Eady Signs is based in Kettering also, and ahead of England’s semi-final against Croatia he couldn’t resist the chance to make a topical change to the local sign.

“This was near my house opposite the school I used to go to,” he said.

“A local roundabout was sprayed in a St George flag and as I am a sign writer I thought I could do something myself to mark World Cup fever.”

If Southgate really does bring football home, there will surely be more than one road named after him in England, and a knighthood would seem inevitable.

