Some people in New York just committed a major faux-pas involving dog poo

The cringe-inducing but admittedly kind of funny video was taken by an ESPN reporter outside of a Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York.

While waiting in line to enter the store, the group seemingly needed some entertainment, and when a dog pooped in front of them (and the owner didn’t pick it up?!) they definitely got it.

So a dog just pooped in front of the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York. (Insert your own joke here.) Now the highlight for everyone in line is seeing who will step in it. Welcome to 2017 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/lhCovjX3XK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

Hopefully you weren’t expecting anything classy from that.