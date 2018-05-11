Some live crabs have been spotted catching the train in Toronto.

Some crabs caught the train in Toronto and it caused one heck of a drama

The travelling crustaceans were spotted on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) train heading southbound on Line 1.

Just some live crabs riding the TTC because Toronto. pic.twitter.com/9QjUvBPgYC — Alice Moran (@Alice_Moran) May 7, 2018 Witness Kristine Hughes told local news the train was “jam packed” in rush hour, yet the crabs had a seat each. “My friend and I see that there are a bunch of random seats that are open and as we got closer, we saw there’s crabs on each of the seats, and there’s a man sitting there who put them all there,” Hughes told CBC Radio.

toronto are you.... okay.... https://t.co/dcPcJUn8Uh — En Tze (@en_tze) May 11, 2018 They're just trying to get home from work like everyone else, Joc. — Alice Moran (@Alice_Moran) May 7, 2018 Hughes said in the end a woman, who initially screamed when she saw the crabs, came along to take charge of the situation. “She smacked each crab off the seats so hard that they landed in someone’s lap and on another person’s feet and stormed off,” said Hughes.

Hughes said the man was visibly upset and shouted after the woman, saying “that was crab assault” – before picking both crabs up and placing them back on their seats. CBC report Toronto police are not investigating the incident as spokesperson Gary Long said there is nothing criminal about bringing crabs onto public transport.

Press Association