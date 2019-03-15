News And Finally

Saturday 16 March 2019

Social media users reveal best sleep-talk they have overheard

Sometimes sleep can make people say the strangest things.

(Vera_Petrunina/Getty Images)
(Vera_Petrunina/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Sleep-talking may be a fairly common occurrence but these social media users can attest that some night-time conversations are more bizarre than others.

Reddit user Jhaydun_Dinan asked people on the website: “Those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest, weirdest, or most random thing they’ve said?”

Here are a few of the best sleep-talking anecdotes, that might make you wary of falling asleep in public.

1. This is one way to wake up in the morning.

Comment from discussion Tangata_Puhuruhuru’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".

2. This would be a brilliant dream to come true.

Comment from discussion disastrousgrease’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".
Snow Jumping GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person really is taking their work home.

Comment from discussion upvoteguy5’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".

4. Somebody had a midnight existential crisis here.

Comment from discussion ewhit276’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".
Meaning Of Life GIF by Becky Chung - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. A little boy with an extensive sleep-knowledge of English.

Comment from discussion carney338’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".

6. Sleep-laughing is better than having a nightmare.

Comment from discussion niczero0’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".
Donald Duck Laughing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person woke up just to make a cheesy joke.

Comment from discussion Wahine468’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".

8. Why would you ever decline a slice of pie?

Comment from discussion Branch3s’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".
Baking Snow White GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person is going to be in a lot of trouble tomorrow.

Comment from discussion RandonNonsense9’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".

10. Lastly, this absolutely bizarre request.

Comment from discussion thoughtcasserole’s comment from discussion "Hey, Reddit, those of you with partners who talk in their sleep; what is the creepiest/weirdest/or most random thing they’ve said?".
Lady And The Tramp GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News