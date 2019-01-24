News And Finally

Social media users are recounting their hilarious mistakes made on ‘autopilot’

We’re all guilty of making silly mistakes when we’re not paying quite enough attention.

(AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)
(AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Everyone’s made silly mistakes before when going about their day on “autopilot”, but these Redditors’ anecdotes are a cautionary tale for not paying attention.

Reddit user 5T_3L asked people on the website: “What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?” Reddit users did not disappoint with their hilarious answers.

Here are some of the best answers, which might just help you snap out of your own “autopilot” mode for the day.

1. This very long mistake.

Comment from discussion LegendOfSchellda’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".

2. Who wants some crunchy pancakes?

Comment from discussion BTCAlex’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".
Eggs GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person learnt from experience.

Comment from discussion llcucf80’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".

4. No, no, no.

Comment from discussion MMMLG’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".
Disgusted Adam Scott GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. We’re all definitely guilty of this autopilot mistake.

Comment from discussion sanguinoussiren’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".

6. This person got a really early start.

Comment from discussion jmant22’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".
Tired Coffee GIF by Matt Cutshall - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The struggles of living far north.

Comment from discussion cnewman11’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".

8. Such a terrible waste of good stock.

Comment from discussion lyrasorial’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".
Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. You’ll need a lot of rice to fix this mistake.

Comment from discussion thecatwhisker’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".

10. Lastly, this brilliant fix.

Comment from discussion Amelindinum’s comment from discussion "What is the silliest thing you’ve done on autopilot?".
Season 6 Dancing GIF by CBBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

