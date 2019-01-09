Social media reacts to Man City’s 9-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Burton

Manchester City’s 9-0 thumping of League One Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the talk of social media.

The reigning Premier League champions didn’t waste any time in asserting their dominance, heading into the break 4-0 up with the two-legged tie as good as over.

If this was junior football, City would give Jesus a yellow bib and let Burton have him for the last 20 — Andy Mee (@andymee358) January 9, 2019

Nigel Clough: "Oi Pep, next goal wins?!" pic.twitter.com/jxCMdRCKxl — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 9, 2019

City had doubled that lead by the 70-minute mark meanwhile, and it was at 8-0 that the game became farcical.

Mrs Walker always thinks football should stop at 5 nil #MCIBUR — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 9, 2019

Just got in and seen the Man City/Burton score. This is all set up now for a fascinating second leg. #CupMagic — Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 9, 2019

It really did have the feel of an amateur difficulty Fifa game.

If this was Fifa 98 I'd be sliding in on the keeper until i get to 7 men & abandoned . #MCIBUR — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) January 9, 2019

By the time City reached nine, many of the fans were hoping to see double figures, including former City player Shaun Goater.

Burton still had something to fight for though, seeking to avoid the embarrassment conceding a 10th goal would bring.

Get out of the WAY, Burton — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 9, 2019

It wasn’t the drama many Burton fans were hoping for.

Huge fan of the Burton keeper time wasting to prevent City scoring a tenth. Magic of the Carabao. — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) January 9, 2019

Mercifully, City failed to add a 10th, leaving the door ajar for the visitors to mount a comeback…

The good news for Burton is that if they win 10-1 at home they don't need to worry about away goals — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 9, 2019

9 - Manchester City's 9-0 win against Burton Albion is the largest ever margin of victory in the semi-finals of an English cup competition. Answer. https://t.co/4Ij0UHu2HI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019

It would be a miracle of Leicester 2015/16 proportions if they ended up with their hands on the trophy now.

Burton are now 5,000-1 to win the Carabao Cup... and people are betting 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9cneOxkoRa — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 9, 2019

Although if they are to do it, the next goal would surely prove crucial.

Have to think Burton need the first goal in the second leg in a fortnight. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 9, 2019

Press Association