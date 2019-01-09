Social media reacts to Man City’s 9-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Burton
You don’t see many semi-finals that are this one-sided.
Manchester City’s 9-0 thumping of League One Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the talk of social media.
The reigning Premier League champions didn’t waste any time in asserting their dominance, heading into the break 4-0 up with the two-legged tie as good as over.
If this was junior football, City would give Jesus a yellow bib and let Burton have him for the last 20— Andy Mee (@andymee358) January 9, 2019
Nigel Clough: "Oi Pep, next goal wins?!" pic.twitter.com/jxCMdRCKxl— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 9, 2019
City had doubled that lead by the 70-minute mark meanwhile, and it was at 8-0 that the game became farcical.
Mrs Walker always thinks football should stop at 5 nil #MCIBUR— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 9, 2019
Just got in and seen the Man City/Burton score. This is all set up now for a fascinating second leg. #CupMagic— Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 9, 2019
It really did have the feel of an amateur difficulty Fifa game.
If this was Fifa 98 I'd be sliding in on the keeper until i get to 7 men & abandoned . #MCIBUR— Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) January 9, 2019
By the time City reached nine, many of the fans were hoping to see double figures, including former City player Shaun Goater.
#MCIBUR @ManCity @burtonalbionfc Yup, we want 10!!!— Shaun Goater MBE (@OfficialSGoater) January 9, 2019
Burton still had something to fight for though, seeking to avoid the embarrassment conceding a 10th goal would bring.
Get out of the WAY, Burton— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 9, 2019
It wasn’t the drama many Burton fans were hoping for.
Huge fan of the Burton keeper time wasting to prevent City scoring a tenth. Magic of the Carabao.— Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) January 9, 2019
Mercifully, City failed to add a 10th, leaving the door ajar for the visitors to mount a comeback…
The good news for Burton is that if they win 10-1 at home they don't need to worry about away goals— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 9, 2019
9 - Manchester City's 9-0 win against Burton Albion is the largest ever margin of victory in the semi-finals of an English cup competition. Answer. https://t.co/4Ij0UHu2HI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019
It would be a miracle of Leicester 2015/16 proportions if they ended up with their hands on the trophy now.
Burton are now 5,000-1 to win the Carabao Cup... and people are betting 🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/9cneOxkoRa— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 9, 2019
Although if they are to do it, the next goal would surely prove crucial.
Have to think Burton need the first goal in the second leg in a fortnight.— Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 9, 2019
