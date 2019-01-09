News And Finally

Wednesday 9 January 2019

Social media reacts to Man City’s 9-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Burton

You don’t see many semi-finals that are this one-sided.

The board displays Manchester City 9-0 win at the end of the English League Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Manchester City and Burton Albion (Dave Thompson/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Manchester City’s 9-0 thumping of League One Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the talk of social media.

The reigning Premier League champions didn’t waste any time in asserting their dominance, heading into the break 4-0 up with the two-legged tie as good as over.

City had doubled that lead by the 70-minute mark meanwhile, and it was at 8-0 that the game became farcical.

It really did have the feel of an amateur difficulty Fifa game.

By the time City reached nine, many of the fans were hoping to see double figures, including former City player Shaun Goater.

Burton still had something to fight for though, seeking to avoid the embarrassment conceding a 10th goal would bring.

It wasn’t the drama many Burton fans were hoping for.

Mercifully, City failed to add a 10th, leaving the door ajar for the visitors to mount a comeback…

It would be a miracle of Leicester 2015/16 proportions if they ended up with their hands on the trophy now.

Although if they are to do it, the next goal would surely prove crucial.

