The 143rd annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show is taking place in Manhattan, New York City, and social media users have fallen in love with the very talented dogs.

The 143rd annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show is taking place in Manhattan, New York City, and social media users have fallen in love with the very talented dogs.

Social media falls in love with pups at this year’s Westminster Dog Show

The show, which includes the Westminster Masters Agility Championship and the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, seeks to find the best pups in different categories such as toy and herding breeds… but to viewers every dog is a winner.

Particularly loved by Twitter users was Gabby the Papillon, whose performance in the agility championships captured several hearts, as well as the 8″ class title.

"GABBY" the Papillon takes the 8" Class Title!



More from the Agility Championship at the #WKCDogShow now on FOX! pic.twitter.com/Cv0XERwT7w — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2019

A re-post of the talented pup’s performance at the show joked that the pup had reached “peak dog performance” and gained over 8,000 likes on the website.

You may not like it, but this is what peak (dog) performance looks like pic.twitter.com/ihAWRsVMHc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2019

Breeds including Yorkshire Terriers, Golden Retrievers and Bernese Mountain Dogs will take part in breed and group judging with the best-in-show winner crowned at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

2018’s best-in-show winner was Flynn, a five-year-old Bichon Frise. Flynn was the second ever dog of his breed to win best-in-show at Westminster.

This year’s dog show features two new breeds not featured in the competition before, the grand basset griffon Vendeen and the Nederlandse kooikerhondje.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The first Westminster Dog Show was held in 1877, and it features hundreds of dogs from around the United States hoping to win a title.

Established as a dog show, the competition now includes the Masters Agility Championship and the Masters Obedience Championship.

It is expected that more than 3,000 dogs will enter the competition over the course of Westminster Week.

Press Association