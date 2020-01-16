Snowball fight called off because of snow

A planned snowball fight at a Canadian university had to be postponed – because there was too much snow.

The skirmish had been due to take place at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey Campus in Vancouver on Wednesday lunchtime.

Happy Snow Day UBC!! To make sure we can have the wildest snowball fight possible (and have everyone make it to campus... TheCalendar.Ca (UBC Party Calendar) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

But with heavy snowfall causing major travel disruption around the city, organisers made the decision to put the event back by a day.

An announcement on Facebook read: “To make sure we can have the wildest snowball fight possible (and have everyone make it to campus safely) we will be moving the snowball fight to Thursday at 12.30!

“Enjoy your day off, get some extra target practice, and we’ll see you all tomorrow!”

Heavy snow in British Columbia caused substantial travel disruption in Vancouver and neighbouring Burnaby (Jonathan Hayward/AP)

Around 4in-6in (10cm-15cm) of snow was forecast to fall in Vancouver on Wednesday, leading to the closure of several major roads.

BC Transit, which runs public transport in the state, also warned people not to travel unless it was absolutely necessary.

The snowball fight has become an annual event at UBC, with a reported 3,000 people getting involved last year.

PA Media