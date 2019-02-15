Snow sport enthusiasts test ski slope above incineration plant in Denmark

An artificial ski slope on top of an incineration plant in Denmark has opened its doors for testing.

The bottom half of the slope at the Amager Resource Center in Copenhagen saw skiers and snowboarders testing the surface, which sits on top of the 85-metre high plant.

With Denmark famous for its flat landscape, the innovative creation could prove a valuable leisure destination for locals.

In time the run will be divided into three ski slopes along with a climbing wall, while ski lifts will help visitors on the ascent.

The plant, which does not emit toxins, processes waste from 550,000 residents and 45,000 businesses.

Once the whole project is completed, the roof will contain green spaces and hiking trails as well.

Press Association