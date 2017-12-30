News And Finally

Saturday 30 December 2017

Snow plough dashcams are capturing unique pictures of snowy roads

So white.

Severe Weather

By Nicola Irwin

There may have been a spell of wintry weather in the UK, but in the US snow is several feet high in places.

Snow ploughs are showing just what it’s like on the frontline of efforts to clear the white stuff and keep roads open are ongoing as the country remains in the grips of “the deep freeze”.

Snow ploughs in Iowa, Minnesota and New York are among those fitted with on-board cameras which automatically take and submit a picture.

They have been shared on Twitter by the states’ transportation authorities.

Across the US, the winter weather is making itself known with a mounting number of weather-related headaches, from highway pileups to frozen pipes and a rash of car thefts.

Another foot or more of snow is on the way in Erie, Pennsylvania, where residents still are trying to dig out from more than five feet of snow which has fallen since Christmas Eve.

The Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies are bracing for storms that forecasters warn could cause heavy mountain snow and freezing rain.

Authorities in New York are warning revellers it could be one of the coldest New Year’s Eve ball drops on record.

Press Association

