Snow plough dashcams are capturing unique pictures of snowy roads

There may have been a spell of wintry weather in the UK, but in the US snow is several feet high in places.

Snow ploughs are showing just what it’s like on the frontline of efforts to clear the white stuff and keep roads open are ongoing as the country remains in the grips of “the deep freeze”.

Snow ploughs in Iowa, Minnesota and New York are among those fitted with on-board cameras which automatically take and submit a picture. They have been shared on Twitter by the states’ transportation authorities.

Watch for icy patches on your commute home. All state highways in SE Minnesota are partially covered with snow from the afternoon's dusting. Be alert, headlights on. If you see a snowplow, give them room to work. #MnDOT pic.twitter.com/3RfqMBFpER — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 29, 2017 Here's how it looked from the windshield of our plow on Iowa 9 east of Rock Rapids at 8:30 (12-29). To see plow locations and images in your area, go to https://t.co/XnTkHwmrYL or https://t.co/bOdoCESLrg.



FYI - images are taken and sent automatically from dash-mounted cameras. pic.twitter.com/y4RieLpuEI — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 29, 2017 RT @mndotsoutheast: Light snow is sweeping across SE Minnesota. Watch for icy patches that might develop Most roads are now slightly covered in snow at this hour. View is of I-90 near Stewartville. https://t.co/AOQI2lO7cB #MnDOT pic.twitter.com/6LMrcewNrh — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 29, 2017 Across the US, the winter weather is making itself known with a mounting number of weather-related headaches, from highway pileups to frozen pipes and a rash of car thefts. Another foot or more of snow is on the way in Erie, Pennsylvania, where residents still are trying to dig out from more than five feet of snow which has fallen since Christmas Eve.

The Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies are bracing for storms that forecasters warn could cause heavy mountain snow and freezing rain. Authorities in New York are warning revellers it could be one of the coldest New Year’s Eve ball drops on record.

Crews are out across Lewis County cleaning up from the Christmas Storm - seen here along State Route 26. Please exercise caution passing cleanup crews. pic.twitter.com/naX4OTakB1 — NYSDOT North Country (@NYSDOTWatertown) December 27, 2017 Still snowy and slick on U.S. 30 east of Cedar Rapids (1:30 p.m. 12/28). Please slow down and leave plenty of space between vehicles. See more images from our automated snowplow dash cameras at https://t.co/XnTkHwE3nl pic.twitter.com/LEfTz5xfeq — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 28, 2017 The snow is still coming down in southern Iowa. This is a shot from our plow cam on U.S. 34 just east of Chariton at 11 a.m. on 12-28-2018 from https://t.co/XnTkHwE3nl



FYI - All plow cam images come in automatically every few minutes from cameras mounted to the truck's dash. pic.twitter.com/WjJyL14QZf — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 28, 2017

Press Association