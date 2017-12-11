Snow day: The heartwarming moment two children find out school’s cancelled

A heartwarming video shows a father breaking the news to his delighted children that their school had been closed for the day due to snow.

Inspired by a US TV show loved by the family, Danny McDonagh from Louisburgh, County Mayo in Ireland prepared the recording for his children Ruairi, six, and Ciara, 10, listing schools that had been closed in the area due to the snowy weather. The result delighted the two children, who ran off screaming when the name of their school was announced.

Mother Tracy McDonagh said: “We got a text through at 7pm last night to say the school would be closed today due to the treacherous road conditions. “One of our family’s favourite shows is an American show called The Goldbergs and an episode that they watched recently was about a snow day.

“Usually the kids in the show listen to the radio – it’s set in the 80s – waiting for the school closure announcements and always end up having the only school that stays open but in this episode it was closed and they have the best snow day ever. “Our kids wished at the time that they could have the same! So my husband Danny did a fake news report listing all the other schools around us as being closed and their school was the last one…..closed.”

Press Association