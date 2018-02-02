Sky Cinema celebrated Groundhog Day in exactly the right way
How does 13 consecutive viewings of one of the best films of the 90s sound?
Groundhog Day is, of course, a film about a man condemned to live through the same day over and over again.
So Sky Cinema found the perfect way to celebrate when the day itself came around.
Today on Sky Cinema Comedy: 13 showings of #GroundhogDay followed by Dragnet 😂 pic.twitter.com/IdkpHEQV4G— Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) February 2, 2018
Yep, that’s Groundhog Day the film repeated over and over again – 13 times, to be exact – on Sky Cinema’s Comedy channel on February 2.
The film takes place around the Groundhog Day ceremony held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, when a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is said to prognosticate the arrival of spring based on whether or not he can see his shadow.
But of course in most people’s minds it is most closely associated with the 1993 film starring Bill Murray – and Sky Cinema’s little programming homage was delighting fans.
Fair play to Sky Cinema #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/SLUw7itEml— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 2, 2018
Sky movies are doing it right today! 🎬 #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/K4mKkZDtp1— Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) February 2, 2018
Fair play to sky cinema. As today is Groundhog Day, they’re showing Groundhog Day, over and over again. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/xpYqdoBBaU— Simon Emmett (@simonemmett27th) February 2, 2018
Today is Groundhog Day. So naturally @SkyCinema Comedy are showing Groundhog Day. They are then following it with... Groundhog Day. Then a showing of Groundhog Day. After that? Groundhog Day... [repeat to fade]— Andy M Morley (@AnMoSportPsych) February 2, 2018
Ok @SkyCinemaUK this is pretty funny #GroundhogDay 😏 pic.twitter.com/ijHgPhZuLS— Adam Goldfine (@adamg411) February 2, 2018
There probably aren’t many films that would stand up to 13 consecutive viewings, but Groundhog Day may just be one of them.
Press Association