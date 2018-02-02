News And Finally

Friday 2 February 2018

Sky Cinema celebrated Groundhog Day in exactly the right way

How does 13 consecutive viewings of one of the best films of the 90s sound?

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Groundhog Day is, of course, a film about a man condemned to live through the same day over and over again.

So Sky Cinema found the perfect way to celebrate when the day itself came around.

Yep, that’s Groundhog Day the film repeated over and over again – 13 times, to be exact – on Sky Cinema’s Comedy channel on February 2.

The film takes place around the Groundhog Day ceremony held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, when a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is said to prognosticate the arrival of spring based on whether or not he can see his shadow.

But of course in most people’s minds it is most closely associated with the 1993 film starring Bill Murray – and Sky Cinema’s little programming homage was delighting fans.

There probably aren’t many films that would stand up to 13 consecutive viewings, but Groundhog Day may just be one of them.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

