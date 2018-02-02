Sky Cinema celebrated Groundhog Day in exactly the right way

So Sky Cinema found the perfect way to celebrate when the day itself came around.

Today on Sky Cinema Comedy: 13 showings of #GroundhogDay followed by Dragnet 😂 pic.twitter.com/IdkpHEQV4G — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) February 2, 2018

Yep, that’s Groundhog Day the film repeated over and over again – 13 times, to be exact – on Sky Cinema’s Comedy channel on February 2.

The film takes place around the Groundhog Day ceremony held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, when a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is said to prognosticate the arrival of spring based on whether or not he can see his shadow.