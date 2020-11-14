Six-year-old raises thousands by walking laps dressed as Captain Sir Tom Moore

A six-year-old has raised thousands of pounds for a hunger charity by walking 100 laps of his garden dressed as Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Teddy James Thomas, from Manchester, is undertaking the challenge on Saturday after being inspired by the centenarian’s charity efforts.

Teddy’s father, Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, told the PA news agency: “It was World History Day at school, we asked Teddy who he wanted to go as… it was Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We watched him do the 100 laps in the garden, and Teddy said he wanted to do something to help people too.”

The six-year-old has raised more than £8,500 for The Spinn Foundation, a charity in the process of being set up by his father to help feed children in schools, and homeless people.

Mr Thomas said he was inspired by “the likes of Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford” to set up the charity.

“It seemed like the right thing to do, we wanted to be on the front line… anyone who needs our help, we’ll be there,” he told PA.

Mr Thomas explained that Teddy was “a little bit nervous” ahead of the challenge, but was supported by friends and family.

He told PA: “He’s a little bit nervous but he’s going to do it, he knows it’s going to go to a great cause, we’re all going to be there supporting him.

“I’m really proud of him, he’s six years old and he’s raised £3,500 (at the time of speaking).”

Mr Thomas said he will be speaking to Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter and grandson on Saturday evening about Teddy’s challenge.

To see donations to The Spinn Foundation, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/teddys-challenge

PA Media