Halloween party-goers have this year picked creative memes and internet jokes to draw inspiration from for their costumes.

Six of the best meme-inspired Halloween costumes of 2019

There once was a time when finding a Halloween costume meant trawling the shelves of a local fancy dress shop, but with the advent of the internet, party-goers have thousands of memes to choose from for costume inspiration.

Here are six of the best meme-inspired Halloween costumes, from childhood cartoon characters to topical news stories, that may inspire you for future spooky parties.

1. “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Twitter user Kieran went to a Halloween event dressed as “Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account”, referencing an online clash between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

Mrs Rooney, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, said that information from her private Instagram account appeared to have been leaked to the tabloids.

She claimed to have spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing information about her, eventually figuring out that it was Mrs Vardy, wife of footballer Jamie Vardy.

In a now viral statement, Rooney claimed: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

2. This person went as the cat from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meme.

so about my costume last night pic.twitter.com/TN3HE1PT4B — cødy (@CodyPalm) October 26, 2019

This costume is inspired by the popular “Woman Yelling at Cat” meme.

The meme came from a screenshot of Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shouting, paired with a photo of a disgruntled-looking white cat.

Social media users loved the image mash-up, with one of the first instances of the photos together gaining over 270,000 likes and inspiring creative Halloween outfits.

These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG — birthday november 4th (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019

3. This Halloween costume tried to relate to the cool kids…

I was a meme for Halloween pic.twitter.com/guRRAbXJjs — Vernors Herzog (@tyforquer) October 26, 2019

One of the decade’s most popular memes comes from an episode of TV show 30 Rock.

The GIF shows Steve Buscemi asking, “how do you do, fellow kids?” wearing a hoodie and carrying a skateboard. The meme has become synonymous with old people trying far too hard to appear young and hip.

Twitter user Ty Forquer dressed as the meme, sporting a red hoodie and skateboard.

4. Unusual baby names were the subject of this costume.

This one goes out to Lakynn pic.twitter.com/ye1JjDBMLJ — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) October 26, 2019

In 2012, blogger McKinli Hatch announced on her blog, Mommy’s Little Sunshine, that she and her husband had chosen a name for their unborn child.

The blackboard which she chose to announce the name, and other runners-up including Taylee, McKartee and Maylee, quickly went viral.

Mrs Hatch went viral again when she repeated the photo to pick a name for her dog, from names including Chewbarka and Pup Tart.

Cameron Scheetz and Michael Benjamin created the costume, appearing as Mrs Hatch and the blackboard of names respectively.

5. This person threw back to a childhood cartoon…

Memes make the best costumes. pic.twitter.com/tJMIR76139 — it’s pronounced “Ficus” (@songsbyfycs) October 27, 2019

This costume was inspired by classic children’s TV series Arthur.

Over 20 years since the first episode of Arthur, one of the most popular memes of 2019 shows the protagonist’s clenched fist, which people have captioned with their life’s frustrations.

The meme expert created the costume by dressing in Arthur’s yellow jumper and framing his hand with the phrase: “When somebody asks what your costume is…”

This is just a pic of Arthur's fist but idk how I feel that it's just so relatable. So many emotions in one fist pic.twitter.com/WHU9o7XeAG — Kofi🇬🇭 (@AlmostJT) July 28, 2016

6. Lastly, this Spongebob-inspired costume is a strong mood.

Lol my buddy was the “Aight Imma Head Out” Spongebob meme for a Halloween Party 😂 best costume of the night! 🔥 #AightImmaHeadOut #SpongebobMeme pic.twitter.com/PrWS4LvAJQ — Jesus Martinez (@jesusthegenius) October 26, 2019

This year threw up a lot of Spongebob memes to choose from, but the most recent joke inspired by the cartoon is the “‘Ight Imma Head Out” meme.

The screenshot shows a tired-looking Spongebob getting up from his chair, which was cleverly captioned with the phrase “‘Ight Imma head out”, to illustrate that moment where you just have to leave the party.

One Twitter user made the meme a reality with an impressive painted cardboard costume.

“It’s 20$ for entry “



IGHT IMMA HEAD OUT pic.twitter.com/4dYb6DIRI3 — Juwaun (@juwaun99) August 30, 2019

