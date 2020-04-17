Sir Paul McCartney among celebrities to write NHS ‘love letter’ in charity book

Celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Dame Emma Thompson have written “love letters” to the NHS which are to be published in a new charity book.

The book, which has been curated by This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay, features missives penned by 100 high-profile people.

All profits made from the book, which is titled Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, will go to NHS Charities Together.

A letter from Dame Emma will also appear in the book

Whatsapp A letter from Dame Emma will also appear in the book (Lia Toby/PA)

Other famous faces who have written letters for the book, include Sir Michael Palin, Dawn French, Graham Norton, Emilia Clarke and Louis Theroux.

Kay, who is a former junior doctor, said that “every single one of us owes so much to the NHS”.

He added: “It is our single greatest achievement as a nation, always there for us and never more so than now.

Gervais will also write for the book

Whatsapp Gervais will also write for the book (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Since this project was conceived barely a week ago, I have been blown away by the number of people who have been in touch to share their amazing stories.

“I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, will in some way manage to say thank you to the heroes who are putting our lives before their own every day.”

The book will be published in July and is priced at £16.99, with a minimum of £3 going to NHS Charities Together and 15p to The Lullaby Trust.

PA Media