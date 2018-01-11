Sir Nick Clegg references 2010 meme as he agrees with Nigel Farage over second Brexit referendum

Former Lib Dem leader Sir Nick Clegg has referenced a 2010 political meme as he seemed to back calls for a second referendum over Brexit.

In a four-word tweet he signalled that he agreed with the former Ukip leader Nigel Farage about a return to the ballot box.

I agree with Nigel. — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) January 11, 2018 He wrote simply: “I agree with Nigel.” The tweet plays on a phrase popularised during the 2010 general election run-up when Sir Nick, then leader of the Lib Dems, rose to prominence in the televised debates.

The Meme Lord returneth. https://t.co/kkgVFCf30w — Politicub #FBPE (@Politicub) January 11, 2018 Then PM Gordon Brown and Conservative leader David Cameron often said: “I agree with Nick,” during the debates. And though a week is a long time in politics, it seems people recognised exactly what he was doing with his tweet – albeit a joke some eight years in the making.

Olympic standard trolling. https://t.co/QozVcPsdzB — Conservative Party bingo #FBPE (@Crumblybum) January 11, 2018 Or was that a time when Sir Nick, who lost his Parliament seat last year, was actually relevant to British politics? Nick Clegg also wants to relive a time in politics when he was relevant. https://t.co/0Nz0o01Lqi — Chris Farnell (@thebrainofchris) January 11, 2018 Farage for his part suggested a second vote would put an end to “whinging and whining” by opponents of Brexit and “kill it off” for a generation, when he appeared on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

“What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever ever give up,” said Farage. “They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

“So maybe, just maybe, I’m reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership … unless you want to have a multiple-choice referendum, which would confuse people.

“I think that if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation.”

But the idea of a Clegg/Farage agreement on anything confused people no end. This Clegg and Farage partnership is almost as weird as the time Eminem did a song with Elton John https://t.co/srIE5esYPF — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) January 11, 2018 odd couple https://t.co/5IfQcWODXo — alessandra rizzo (@alessandrarizzo) January 11, 2018 But the real winners of the tweet are any blokes called Nigel.

Press Association