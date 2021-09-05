Sir Chris Hoy leads hundreds on charity cycle between Glasgow and Edinburgh

**Pics free to use**SIR CHRIS HOY JOINS HUNDREDS OF CYCLISTS TO HELP RAISE OVER £700,000 TO BUILD TWO NEW VILLAGES FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESSOlympic hero cycles with fellow riders on 60-mile route from Glasgow to Edinburgh to support Social Bite‘Break the Cycle’ campaign will help fund two new villages in Glasgow and LondonSir Chris Hoy led the way today (Sunday 5 September) as he joined hundreds of other cyclists on a charity cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh to raise money to help build two new villages for people experiencing homelessness.The Olympic legend completed the 60-mile route to support Social Bite’s ‘Break the Cycle’ campaign which has so far raised over £700,000 as it aims to fund the creation of two new Social Bite Villages in Glasgow and London.The cyclists set off from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and pedalled through to the finish line in Edinburgh, near the Social Bite Village in Granton on Sunday, September 5.Each of the participating cyclists fundraised since the campaign launched earlier this year, with entrants having access to a host of special prizes, including naming a house at one of the new villages and a signed medal from Sir Chris. Amongst the 540 participants was former Scotland Rugby player, John Barclay, as well as residents and staff from the Social Bite Village in Edinburgh. TV fitness guru, Mr Motivator, was also on hand to warm the cyclists up on the start line and welcome them over the finish line at the end of their journey.Josh Littlejohn MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Social Bite, who also completed the cycle, said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to cycle alongside a sporting hero like Sir Chris and the hundreds of other passionate supporters that completed the route alongside us.“Having so many people support the cause is incredibly humbling and Sir Chris’ backing of this campaign has been a major boost in our efforts to raise money for two new villages for people in a situation of homelessness. “We’re working very hard behind the scenes on the plans for two further Social Bite Villages in not just London and Glasgow but other major cities as well, and the money from Break the Cycle will help turn these plans into a reality. We’re all very grateful to all of our supporters and partners who have helped push the campaign forward.”As well as the charity cycle, the fundraising campaign has been open to all levels of fitness and ability, with people across the UK taking part in virtual challenges since March to raise money.Challenges have ranged from long distance challenges, through to different exercise routines depending on what suited people best.Sir Chris Hoy said: “I’ve been a huge supporter of Social Bite and the incredible work it does for a number of years now.“I’ve seen the positive impact the charity has on so many people’s lives and I’m really thankful to everyone who has been able to support the Break the Cycle campaign so far.“It was fantastic to meet all the other cyclists and join them for the ride which will make such a difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness.”Since opening in July 2018, Social Bite’s Edinburgh village in partnership with Cyrenians has helped 43 people find their feet again, 100% of the residents in a recent survey preferred living at the Social Bite Village over Hostels or BandBs.The village offers a supportive community to help people build an independent life, with the village blueprint offering an alternative to how society responds to homelessness.Money raised from the Break the Cycle campaign will go towards creating the two highly supported communities with the pro bono help of engineering firm Arup. 10% of funds raised from the event will also be donated to SAMH, the Scottish Association for Mental Health and further funds will be invested in Social Bite’s mission to Break the Cycle of homelessness by providing food, employment opportunities, and housing projects.To find our more or donate, please visit: breakthecycle.co.ukENDSFor more information please email socialbite@stripecommunications or call Fraser Clarke on 07582 453633.NOTES TO EDITORS:About Social BiteSocial Bite started as a small sandwich shop on Rose Street in Edinburgh in August 2012 and has now grown to a major driving force in tackling homelessness in Scotland and further afield.One in 4 of Social Bite’s staff have a background of homelessness and the charity has received visits from Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.Social Bite is the largest distributor of free fresh food to the homeless in the UK, giving out more than 140,000 items of food and hot drinks per year. In response to the recent pandemic, more than 800,000 emergency food packs and essential items were distributed.Social Bite’s 2017 and 2018 Sleep in Park events in Scotland raised almost £8million and saw more than 18,000 people sleeping out.With funds raised from Sleep in the Park events, The Social Bite Village was built in May 2018 and 43 people have since been housed in the bespoke accommodation. The charity also launched a nationwide program to bring 830 rough sleepers of the streets into their own accommodation with support. More than 530 people have now been housed and counting.In 2019, the charity’s founder Josh Littlejohn MBE created The World’s Big Sleepout, which was a global campaign to raise awareness of homelessness. The campaign saw 60,000 members of the public Sleepout in 52 cities all over the world and was supported by Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren.The Social Bite Fund (SC045232) is a registered charity in Scotland on a mission to end homelessness through innovative housing solutions and, pioneering employment and support programmes.